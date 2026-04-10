Jack Nesbitt News: Tallies twice in OHL win

Nesbitt scored two goals in OHL Windsor's 4-2 win over Flint in Game 2 on Friday.

Nesbitt has done alright so far in the postseason, earning four goals and two assists over five games. He had 25 goals and 58 points in 55 regular-season appearances, down from his 64-point regular season in 2024-25, so a strong playoff run is important for his continued development.