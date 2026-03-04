Jack Pridham News: Buries two goals for Kitchener

Pridham scored twice in OHL Kitchener's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Wednesday.

Pridham has four goals and seven assists during a seven-game point streak. He's up to a total of 39 goals and 81 points through 59 appearances this season. The 20-year-old winger has been excellent in 2025-26, and his options are open for next year, as he hasn't signed his entry-level contract yet. For now, he'll look to keep being a leader as Kitchener attempts a deep run in the OHL playoffs in a few weeks.