Jack Pridham headshot

Jack Pridham News: Logs three points in title game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 7:35pm

Pridham scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over WHL Everett in the Memorial Cup championship game Sunday.

Pridham put up five goals and four assists over Kitchener's four games in the tournament. The 20-year-old forward also had a breakout regular season with 90 points in 65 outings. Pridham is in an interesting situation -- if he doesn't sign his entry-level deal or commit to playing in the NCAA on Monday, he'll re-enter the draft, per Scott Powers of The Athletic. After a 90-point breakout in the regular season, the 20-year-old forward would likely have significant attention if he's available to be drafted again.

Jack Pridham
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Pridham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Pridham See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: 2025-26 End of Season Recap
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: 2025-26 End of Season Recap
Author Image
Jon Litterine
31 days ago