Jack Pridham News: Logs three points in title game
Pridham scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over WHL Everett in the Memorial Cup championship game Sunday.
Pridham put up five goals and four assists over Kitchener's four games in the tournament. The 20-year-old forward also had a breakout regular season with 90 points in 65 outings. Pridham is in an interesting situation -- if he doesn't sign his entry-level deal or commit to playing in the NCAA on Monday, he'll re-enter the draft, per Scott Powers of The Athletic. After a 90-point breakout in the regular season, the 20-year-old forward would likely have significant attention if he's available to be drafted again.
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