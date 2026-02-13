Jack Pridham headshot

Jack Pridham News: Racks up three points in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Pridham scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 4-2 win over Kingston on Friday.

Pridham hit the 70-point mark for the season with this effort. It's taken him just 51 games to get there, and he's surged to the mark with 12 goals and 16 assists over his last 15 outings. He's one of a handful of Blackhawks prospects having a strong 2025-26, and he's doing so on a Kitchener team that could make a deep run in the OHL playoffs.

