Jack Pridham News: Rights traded to Tampa Bay

Pridham's rights were traded to the Lightning from the Blackhawks on Monday in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick.

Pridham was selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, but he's continued to play for OHL Kitchener in recent seasons. Across 65 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded 46 goals, 44 assists, 54 PIM and a plus-38 rating. He's expected to play in the NCAA during the upcoming season.