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Jack Pridham News: Two goals in Memorial Cup win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Pridham scored twice in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over WHL Everett in a Memorial Cup round-robin game on Monday.

Pridham has three goals and an assist over Kitchener's first two games at the tournament. The Blackhawks prospect racked up two goals and 15 assists over 18 OHL postseason contests, which could be seen as disappointing after he ranked second in the league with 46 goals in the regular season. His scoring touch looks to be back now as Kitchener aims to claim the Memorial Cup for the third time in franchise history.

Jack Pridham
Chicago Blackhawks
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