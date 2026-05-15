Jack Quinn headshot

Jack Quinn News: Bags apple in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Quinn notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Quinn has been snakebit in the playoffs, coming up empty on 20 shots on goal. He's added four assists, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances while maintaining a middle-six role. Quinn's last goal was April 9 versus the Blue Jackets, which gave him 20 regular-season tallies for the first time in his career.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
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