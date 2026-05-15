Jack Quinn News: Bags apple in loss
Quinn notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.
Quinn has been snakebit in the playoffs, coming up empty on 20 shots on goal. He's added four assists, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances while maintaining a middle-six role. Quinn's last goal was April 9 versus the Blue Jackets, which gave him 20 regular-season tallies for the first time in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Quinn See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet30 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week42 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week49 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Quinn See More