Jack Quinn headshot

Jack Quinn News: Clutch performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Quinn scored a goal in regulation and also delivered the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Quinn's goal came on the power play; it tied the game 2-2. He has four goals, two assists and 12 shots in his last five games and 44 points (15 goals, 24 assists) and 144 shots in 67 games this season. Quinn's role on the second line and second power-play unit has helped him deliver a new career mark in points.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Quinn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Quinn See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago