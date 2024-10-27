Jack Quinn News: Deposits empty-netter

Quinn scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Quinn's goal was his first of the campaign. The 23-year-old, along with regular linemate Dylan Cozens, has started slow on offense in 2024-25. Quinn has been limited to two points, nine shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating over eight appearances so far, and he was scratched Oct. 17 versus the Blue Jackets. With Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body) returning to the lineup Monday, Quinn will feel a bit more pressure to stay out of the press box.