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Jack Quinn News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Quinn scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Quinn has three goals, three helpers, 31 shots on net and 10 hits over his last eight games. The 24-year-old's increased willingness to shoot the puck is a big positive. He's earned a career-best 19 goals and 50 points over 78 appearances this season, but he's shooting a career-low 10.5 percent. Quinn could improve his efficiency a bit in the future, but this level of production fits right with his usual middle-six assignment.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
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