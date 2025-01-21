Jack Quinn News: Deposits goal Monday

Quinn scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

Quinn has four goals over his last five games, including one on the power play. The 23-year-old forward is up to 18 points, 69 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 39 appearances. Quinn is seeing middle-six minutes and steady power-play time, so he can be a useful depth forward in fantasy formats that focus on offense.