Jack Quinn News: Earns three power-play points
Quinn scored twice on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.
All three of Quinn's points came on the power play. The 24-year-old had gone 13 games without a goal prior to Saturday. Getting Quinn's offense going is a good sign for the Sabres' depth heading into Game 7 on Monday. He's produced seven points, 23 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating over 12 playoff outings while primarily filling a middle-six role.
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