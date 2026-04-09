Jack Quinn News: Hits 20 goals for first time
Quinn scored a goal on Thursday in a 5-0 win over Columbus.
It was his 20th goal of the season; it's the first time he's hit that mark in the NHL. Quinn has 51 points in 80 games this season, and he's a consistent presence on the Sabres' second line. At 24, Quinn's future is bright.
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