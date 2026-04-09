Jack Quinn headshot

Jack Quinn News: Hits 20 goals for first time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Quinn scored a goal on Thursday in a 5-0 win over Columbus.

It was his 20th goal of the season; it's the first time he's hit that mark in the NHL. Quinn has 51 points in 80 games this season, and he's a consistent presence on the Sabres' second line. At 24, Quinn's future is bright.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Quinn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Quinn See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
20 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago