Jack Quinn News: Lights lamp twice in Philly

Quinn scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The Sabres' second line of Quinn, Ryan McLeod and JJ Peterka combined for three goals and eight points on the afternoon to keep the final score somewhat respectable. Quinn has three goals and five points over a modest three-game point streak, and the 23-year-old needs one more goal to tie the career-high 14 he scored in 2022-23.