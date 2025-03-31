Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Quinn headshot

Jack Quinn News: Picks up three points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 8:38am

Quinn scored a goal, dished out two assists and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

Quinn's performance Saturday included a primary assist at even strength in the second period before he scored an unassisted goal early in the third period. He capped off his night by assisting Peyton Krebs' empty-net tally with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. Quinn has been hot offensively with a four-game point streak and back-to-back three-point performances over the weekend. With his performance Sunday, the 23-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 20 assists and 111 shots on net in 65 games this season. As his play has taken a step up down the stretch with less pressure to perform, Quinn may have sneaky good value for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs in most league formats.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now