Jack Quinn headshot

Jack Quinn News: Scores in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Quinn scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Quinn ended an eight-game goal drought with the opening tally just 1:46 into the game, sparking a five-goal first period for the Sabres. The 23-year-old forward has often been on the third line lately, which has limited his impact on offense. For the season, he's now at 10 goals, 21 points, 87 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-15 rating across 48 appearances.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
