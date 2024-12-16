Jack Quinn News: Scores twice Sunday

Quinn scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Quinn stepped on the ice for the first time since logging 10:23 of ice time in a 5-4 loss to the Avalanche on Dec. 3, but he made the most of his playing time in this one. As good as he looked Sunday, though, the 23-year-old isn't expected to be a major fantasy contributor until his playing time stabilizes. He has three goals and seven points across 25 appearances.