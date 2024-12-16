Jack Quinn News: Scores twice Sunday
Quinn scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Quinn stepped on the ice for the first time since logging 10:23 of ice time in a 5-4 loss to the Avalanche on Dec. 3, but he made the most of his playing time in this one. As good as he looked Sunday, though, the 23-year-old isn't expected to be a major fantasy contributor until his playing time stabilizes. He has three goals and seven points across 25 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now