Jack Quinn News: Scoring outburst sets career firsts
Quinn scored a hat trick and had an assist in a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
It was Quinn's first hattie and first four-point game in the NHL. He ended a 12-game goal drought. Quinn's teammates were raving to reporters about the forward after the game: "Every practice, every day, he's in here in the shooting room working on his game," said Beck Malenstyn. "He has such a knack for scoring, such a gift to be able to do it. He contorts his body in ways that I think my back would go out if I tried to, and what he can put on the puck is just incredible." Quinn had been quiet since the break, putting up just two assists in seven games prior to Tuesday. Overall, the winger has 15 goals, 28 assists and 141 shots in 65 games. That puts him on pace where he could finish with a career-best 55 points this season.
