Jack Quinn News: Scratched for disciplinary reasons

Quinn was kept out of Saturday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota for disciplinary reasons, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Quinn missed the team's morning meeting. The 23-year-old will presumably draw back into the lineup Sunday in Winnipeg, especially because Sam Lafferty suffered a groin injury, which reduces the Sabres' number of alternatives. The 23-year-old Quinn has 10 goals and 26 points in 60 outings in 2024-25.