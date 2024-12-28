Jack Quinn News: Shines in win over Chicago
Quinn recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Quinn recorded a goal and an assist for the second game in a row, and he's notched multi-point efforts in three of his last five outings. He's scored four of his five goals this season in that span, so there's no doubt the 23-year-old playmaker is going through his most productive stretch of the 2024-25 campaign.
