Jack Quinn News: Shines in win over Chicago

Quinn recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Quinn recorded a goal and an assist for the second game in a row, and he's notched multi-point efforts in three of his last five outings. He's scored four of his five goals this season in that span, so there's no doubt the 23-year-old playmaker is going through his most productive stretch of the 2024-25 campaign.