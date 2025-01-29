Jack Quinn News: Slides power-play helper

Quinn notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Quinn ended a three-game slump with the helper. He has four goals and two assists over 12 outings in January while filling a middle-six role. It's been a mostly underwhelming year for Quinn, who has nine goals and 10 assists over 43 appearances, matching his output from 27 contests in 2023-24. He's added 77 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-16 rating in 2024-25.