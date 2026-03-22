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Jack Quinn News: Tallies in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Quinn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Quinn has picked up the pace with five goals and two assists over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old forward helped the Sabres work on a comeback in the third period in this contest. He's now at 17 goals, 45 points, 152 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-8 rating over 71 appearances this season. Quinn has put together a career year across the board while settling into a middle-six assignment.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
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