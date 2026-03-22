Jack Quinn News: Tallies in overtime loss
Quinn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Quinn has picked up the pace with five goals and two assists over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old forward helped the Sabres work on a comeback in the third period in this contest. He's now at 17 goals, 45 points, 152 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-8 rating over 71 appearances this season. Quinn has put together a career year across the board while settling into a middle-six assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Quinn See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1210 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Quinn See More