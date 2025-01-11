Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Quinn headshot

Jack Quinn News: Three goals in last two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 8:59pm

Quinn scored a goal Saturday in a 6-2 loss to Seattle.

It came on the power play, and it extended his goal streak to two games and three snipes. Quinn has struggled to take a big step forward this season, but that's likely a function of the struggles the entire team has felt and not an indicator of his ability. Quinn has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and 64 shots in 36 games. As a rookie in 2022-23, he posted 14 goals and 23 points in 75 games.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now