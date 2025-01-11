Jack Quinn News: Three goals in last two games

Quinn scored a goal Saturday in a 6-2 loss to Seattle.

It came on the power play, and it extended his goal streak to two games and three snipes. Quinn has struggled to take a big step forward this season, but that's likely a function of the struggles the entire team has felt and not an indicator of his ability. Quinn has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and 64 shots in 36 games. As a rookie in 2022-23, he posted 14 goals and 23 points in 75 games.