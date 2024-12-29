Jack Quinn News: Two apples in victory

Quinn posted two power-play helpers in Sunday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Quinn produced a secondary helper on Tage Thompson's goal in the first period, and he set up Jason Zucker's game-winning marker at 10:30 of the final frame. Quinn has recorded three consecutive two-point outings, accumulating two goals and four assists during that stretch. The 23-year-old has contributed four goals and four assists across his last six appearances after being a healthy scratch in five straight games between Dec. 5-14. Quinn has likely solidified his spot in the lineup as a result, and on the season, he's at five goals and 13 points through 30 outings.