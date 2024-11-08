Fantasy Hockey
Jack Quinn News: Two helpers Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Quinn recorded two assists, including one in the power play, in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Quinn was one of two Buffalo players who recorded multi-point efforts in a game where each one of the 12 Sabres forwards picked up at least one point. That said, Quinn only has one goal and three helpers in 13 appearances this season, so he shouldn't provide a lot of scoring in most fantasy formats going forward.

