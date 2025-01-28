Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Roslovic headshot

Jack Roslovic Injury: Game-time call in New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Roslovic (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's road matchup against the Rangers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Roslovic has yet to miss a game this season, but his status for Tuesday's game is in question after he missed Monday's practice due to an illness. If the right-shot forward is unable to suit up against the Rangers, Riley Stillman will draw into the lineup. In that scenario, the Hurricanes would be rolling with 11 forwards and seven blueliners.

Jack Roslovic
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now