Jack Roslovic headshot

Jack Roslovic Injury: Misses practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 10:49am

Roslovic was unavailable at practice Monday due to an illness, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Roslovic scored a goal in Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, a tally that ended his 12-game point drought. The 27-year-old winger has gone on runs this year, so his goal Saturday could be an indication that he is about to heat up. If Roslovic can't play against the Rangers on Tuesday, the club will likely need to call up a forward from the minors or deploy seven defensemen.

Carolina Hurricanes
