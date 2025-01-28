Fantasy Hockey
Jack Roslovic headshot

Jack Roslovic Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Roslovic (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Roslovic was considered a game-time decision after missing Monday's practice. He hasn't made enough progress in getting healthy to suit up, so expect the Hurricanes to dress Riley Stillman as a seventh defensemen to cover Roslovic's absence. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Blackhawks.

Jack Roslovic
Carolina Hurricanes
