Jack Roslovic News: Earns two helpers late in win

Roslovic notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Roslovic helped out on the last two goals of Taylor Hall's third-period hat trick. While he's had some good moments this season, Roslovic has been just okay in March with two goals and four assists over 11 outings this month. He's currently in a second-line role, but he's been a player that has frequently moved around the lineup, and he could be at risk of dropping to the bottom six when Andrei Svechnikov (upper body) returns. Roslovic has 35 points, 119 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 69 appearances in 2024-25, a bounce-back effort after he was limited to 31 points in 59 games a year ago.