Jack Roslovic News: Ends slump Saturday

Roslovic scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Roslovic ended December on a five-game point streak, but this tally was his first point over 13 outings in January. That slump has cost Roslovic a top-six spot for now, and it'll be tougher for him to see top-line minutes after the Hurricanes traded for Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall on Friday. Roslovic has had some flashes of quality with 18 goals, eight assists, 96 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 50 appearances this season, but he was last in ice time (8:12) among Carolina skaters in Saturday's game.