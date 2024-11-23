Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jack Roslovic headshot

Jack Roslovic News: Goals in three straight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Roslovic scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Roslovic extended his goal streak to three games with a tally against one of his former teams, which tied the game at 1-1. The 27-year-old winger has been streaky on offense this season and hasn't done much playmaking, racking up 12 goals and one assist through 20 contests. He's added 52 shots on net and a plus-6 rating, and he'll carry some fantasy value as long as he plays on the top line.

Jack Roslovic
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now