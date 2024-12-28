Jack Roslovic News: Hands out helper

Roslovic notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Roslovic was back on the top line at even strength Friday for the third straight game. He's earned a goal, two assists and seven shots on net in that span. It's a spot that has served Roslovic well when he's had the chance to play higher in the lineup. The 27-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, seven helpers, 71 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 35 contests. He's still a little goal-heavy this season, but Roslovic makes for a strong streaming option at a minimum when he's sharing ice time with Sebastian Aho.