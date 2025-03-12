Fantasy Hockey
Jack Roslovic headshot

Jack Roslovic News: Lights lamp in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Roslovic scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Roslovic has a goal and an assist over his last two games. He snapped an eight-game goal drought Tuesday when he scored at 19:15 of the second period to give the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead. That tally put the 28-year-old winger at the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career, and his career high of 22 from 2021-22 is well within range. He's at 31 points, 111 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 64 appearances this season.

Jack Roslovic
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
