Jack Roslovic headshot

Jack Roslovic News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Roslovic scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Roslovic had gone five games without a goal, earning just one assist in that span. The 29-year-old's tally Tuesday tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period. He's up to 17 goals, 27 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 52 appearances. Roslovic does best when he can play in a second-line role with Leon Draisaitl, but that's not guaranteed to happen all the time.

Jack Roslovic
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Roslovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Roslovic See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
40 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
47 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
52 days ago