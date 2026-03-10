Jack Roslovic News: Lights lamp in win

Roslovic scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Roslovic had gone five games without a goal, earning just one assist in that span. The 29-year-old's tally Tuesday tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period. He's up to 17 goals, 27 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 52 appearances. Roslovic does best when he can play in a second-line role with Leon Draisaitl, but that's not guaranteed to happen all the time.