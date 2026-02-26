Jack Roslovic News: Makes early impact
Roslovic scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
Roslovic scored just 13 seconds into the game, setting the tone for a high-scoring contest. He has two goals and an assist over his last four outings. The key for Roslovic will be to maintain his second-line role -- he's struggled when he has fallen into a bottom-six spot. Roslovic has 16 goals, 25 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 46 appearances this season.
