Jack Roslovic headshot

Jack Roslovic News: Makes early impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Roslovic scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Roslovic scored just 13 seconds into the game, setting the tone for a high-scoring contest. He has two goals and an assist over his last four outings. The key for Roslovic will be to maintain his second-line role -- he's struggled when he has fallen into a bottom-six spot. Roslovic has 16 goals, 25 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 46 appearances this season.

Jack Roslovic
Edmonton Oilers
