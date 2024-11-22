Fantasy Hockey
Jack Roslovic News: Nets 11th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Roslovic scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Roslovic has struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis. Even though he's up to 11 goals on the season, he's also failed to find the scoresheet in 10 of his 19 contests. Roslovic has scored in back-to-back games four times this season already, and he'll aim to extend that streak to a season-high three games when the Hurricanes take on the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

