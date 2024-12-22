Jack Roslovic News: Scores game-winning goal

Roslovic scored the game-winning goal while adding four hits in 12:16 of ice time during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Roslovic has cooled off since a hot start to the season that saw him rack up nine goals and 10 points over the first 12 games, as he's now logged just two goals and two assists over eight appearances in December. However, the 27-year-old recorded his second game-winning goal of the season Sunday and has now gotten on the scoresheet in two of the last three matchups. Roslovic had a fourth-line role in recent appearances, but it was encouraging to see him reclaim a spot on the top line against the Rangers. Although Roslovic's production has become more inconsistent as the season has progressed, he continues to see regular time on the power play and could see his fantasy upside grow if he can stay on the top line.