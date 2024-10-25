Jack Roslovic News: Scores in win Thursday

Roslovic scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Roslovic has established himself well in the top line alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho, and he's reaping the benefits of playing alongside two top-tier playmakers since he's scored in three of his last four goals. Even though that scoring pace is unsustainable long-term, Roslovic should continue to find plenty of opportunities to produce due to his role as a top-six forward and member of the second power-play unit.