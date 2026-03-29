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Jack Roslovic News: Secures 20-goal campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Roslovic has scored three times over the last three games to get to 20 tallies on the year. This is the third time in his career he's hit that goal threshold. The 29-year-old is seeing middle-six minutes at even strength, though his 11:20 of ice time Saturday was his lowest total in a game since Jan. 26, which coincidentally also came against the Ducks. He's at 32 points, 126 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-7 rating over 61 appearances in his first year with the Oilers.

Jack Roslovic
Edmonton Oilers
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