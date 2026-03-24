Jack Roslovic News: Tallies twice in win

Roslovic scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mammoth.

Roslovic got the Oilers on the board in the first period and put them up 4-2 in the second with his second tally. The 29-year-old had been limited to three points over his first 10 games in March before this breakout performance. He's now at 19 goals, 31 points, 123 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-8 rating over 59 appearances. Roslovic matched his career high with 22 goals in 81 regular-season outings for the Hurricanes last year, and he could push to match that number if he finishes strong in 2025-26.