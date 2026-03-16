Jack St. Ivany Injury: Recalled from conditioning stint

St. Ivany (hand) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

St. Ivany's promotion back to the NHL roster doesn't guarantee he'll be in the lineup versus the Avalanche on Monday. If he does suit up, he figures to replace Ilya Solovyov or Connor Clifton in the third pairing. During his three-game conditioning stint in the minors, St. Ivany notched one assist.