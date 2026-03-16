Jack St. Ivany headshot

Jack St. Ivany Injury: Recalled from conditioning stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:26am

St. Ivany (hand) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

St. Ivany's promotion back to the NHL roster doesn't guarantee he'll be in the lineup versus the Avalanche on Monday. If he does suit up, he figures to replace Ilya Solovyov or Connor Clifton in the third pairing. During his three-game conditioning stint in the minors, St. Ivany notched one assist.

Jack St. Ivany
Pittsburgh Penguins
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