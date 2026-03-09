Jack St. Ivany headshot

Jack St. Ivany Injury: Taken off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 6:30pm

St. Ivany (hand) was removed from injured reserve Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Per the NHL media site, St. Ivany is no longer listed on the Penguins' IR list. The move comes just hours after he was designated for a conditioning loan with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. While it's unclear when his assignment in the minors is expected to conclude, he likely won't return to the Penguins' lineup until he's healthy and has a few more games at the AHL level under his belt.

Jack St. Ivany
Pittsburgh Penguins
