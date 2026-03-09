Jack St. Ivany Injury: Taken off IR
St. Ivany (hand) was removed from injured reserve Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Per the NHL media site, St. Ivany is no longer listed on the Penguins' IR list. The move comes just hours after he was designated for a conditioning loan with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. While it's unclear when his assignment in the minors is expected to conclude, he likely won't return to the Penguins' lineup until he's healthy and has a few more games at the AHL level under his belt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack St. Ivany See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack St. Ivany See More