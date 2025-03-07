Fantasy Hockey
Jack St. Ivany headshot

Jack St. Ivany News: Called up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

St. Ivany was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday under emergency conditions.

St. Ivany's emergency recall suggests the Penguins don't have six available defensemen for Friday's game versus the Golden Knights. Conor Timmins, who was acquired from the Maple Leafs at the deadline, is unlikely to be available, but there could be another injury concern. St. Ivany has been limited to one assist, 38 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 19 appearances at the NHL level this season.

Jack St. Ivany
Pittsburgh Penguins
