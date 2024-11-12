Fantasy Hockey
Jack St. Ivany

Jack St. Ivany News: Pockets first assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

St. Ivany logged an assist in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Stars.

The helper was St. Ivany's first point of the campaign. He's added 10 shots on net, 26 hits, 16 blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating over 14 appearances. The 25-year-old looks to be the preferred option over Ryan Shea for third-pairing usage, though it's not a role that's likely to lead to fantasy relevance for either player.

Jack St. Ivany
Pittsburgh Penguins
