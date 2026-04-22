Jack Studnicka News: Four-point game for Charlotte
Studnicka scored twice and added two assists in AHL Charlotte's 8-1 win over Springfield in Game 1 on Wednesday.
Studnicka's strong performance came in Charlotte's playoff opener. The forward put up 30 points over 41 regular-season appearances. Prior to this game, he had logged just three points across eight previous playoff outings at the AHL level.
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