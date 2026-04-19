Jack Studnicka News: Nets two goals for Checkers
Studnicka scored twice in AHL Charlotte's 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Studnicka ends the AHL regular season with 12 goals and 30 points over 41 appearances. The 27-year-old forward will look to continue playing well during the playoffs for the Checkers. He was held without a point in 19 NHL games this season.
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