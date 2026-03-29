Jack Studnicka News: Returned to AHL
Studnicka has been returned to AHL Charlotte by the Panthers.
It will be a brief stay for Studnicka this time around. He was recalled Saturday, played 7:32 of ice time against the Islanders and is now being sent back down. The 27-year-old remains pointless in his 19 games at the NHL level this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Studnicka See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets: Canucks at Oilers Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for April 13thApril 13, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of IntentFebruary 27, 2023
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday TargetsNovember 9, 2021
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers & FallersNovember 2, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Studnicka See More