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Jack Studnicka News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Studnicka has been returned to AHL Charlotte by the Panthers.

It will be a brief stay for Studnicka this time around. He was recalled Saturday, played 7:32 of ice time against the Islanders and is now being sent back down. The 27-year-old remains pointless in his 19 games at the NHL level this season.

Jack Studnicka
Florida Panthers
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