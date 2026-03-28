Jack Studnicka headshot

Jack Studnicka News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Studnicka was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Saturday.

Studnicka hasn't earned a point in 18 NHL outings this season while posting 16 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 19 hits. He has eight goals and 14 assists in 34 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Jack Studnicka
Florida Panthers
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