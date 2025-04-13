Jack Thompson Injury: Suffers injury in Calgary

Thompson suffered an upper-body injury Sunday in a 5-2 loss to the Flames, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky did not have a postgame update on the severity of Thompson's injury. Sunday was the first of a back-to-back set for San Jose, so Thompson's availability for Monday's divisional matchup against the Canucks is up in the air. There hasn't been much information with respect to the status of Vincent Desharnais (upper body), so if he and Thompson are unable to suit up Monday, the Sharks will have to bring up a blueliner from AHL San Jose on an emergency basis.