Jack Thompson headshot

Jack Thompson News: Assigned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 8:43am

Thompson was returned to AHL San Jose on Sunday.

Thompson has two goals, three assists, 22 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and nine hits across 18 NHL appearances in 2024-25. The 22-year-old defender has two goals and nine points in 17 minor-league outings this season. If Thompson doesn't return to the Sharks following the 4 Nations Face-Off, Marc-Edouard Vlasic could be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the last three games.

Jack Thompson
San Jose Sharks
